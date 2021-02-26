LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was moved to another hospital Thursday to continue his care and recovery after a rollover crash left the golf star with serious leg injuries.

Woods, 45, was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," Dr. Anish Mahajan, interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a tweeted statement.

Woods underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA shortly after the single-car crash Tuesday morning in southwest Los Angeles County. Doctors inserted a rod into his right leg, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries.

Firefighters used an ax and a crowbar to pry Woods from the vehicle, where he was being held down because the steering wheel had been pushed into his lap.

"He was essentially pinned," Los Angeles County fire Capt. Jeane Barrett said. He was able to get his legs out from under the steering wheel, "but he was still entangled, he could not get himself out on his own," she said.

Woods' representatives thanked first responders Tuesday night, as well as everyone else for their "overwhelming support and messages during this tough time."

Mahajan said that out of respect for Woods' privacy, the hospital would not provide further information about his care.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," he said.