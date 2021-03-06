Tiger Woods told deputies after crash that he did not remember driving

Tiger Woods, who has been in the hospital since a serious rollover car crash last week, told Los Angeles County deputies that he did not remember driving, according to a newly released affidavit.

The professional golfer, 45, was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Feb. 23 in Southern California on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Court documents obtained by media outlets including The Associated Press state that Woods' Genesis GV80 SUV sustained "major front-end damage" and its grill and rear bumper were detached.

A witness who lives near the crash site and went over to help told deputies that Woods was unconscious when he got to the vehicle.

He regained consciousness before deputies arrived but could not remember getting behind the wheel, records show.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," according to the affidavit.

The athlete told authorities the same thing when questioned at a hospital about the crash. The affidavit states there is no evidence Woods was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

Based on evidence and witness statements, Woods was driving northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard and lost control after entering Rolling Hills Estates. Court documents state that the vehicle hit an eight-inch concrete center divider and hit a "Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates" sign.

The SUV then went over a dirt-filled divider, traveled over the southbound lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard, jumped a curb and continued through some shrubbery before coming to rest on the driver's side.

Authorities said the car is equipped with data recording modules which may explain how and why the crash occurred. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant to get the data from the "black box" in the vehicle, which is a standard procedure in the investigation.

While the district attorney has the final say, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he can't fathom Woods facing even a misdemeanor charge like reckless driving.

"We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever," Villanueva told reporters last week. "This remains an accident; an accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately."

Wood suffered injuries and lacerations to his face and multiple injuries to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery and doctors inserted a rod into his leg, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries.

He has since been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is said to be "recovering and in good spirits."

Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers in history. He has won 82 tournaments, tied for the most in a career with Sam Snead, and he has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus.