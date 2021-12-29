TikTok content moderator alleges in lawsuit that job gave her PTSD

A TikTok content moderator is suing the social media giant and its parent company, alleging that she suffers from “psychological trauma” because they failed to implement safety measures that are standard in the industry.

Candie Frazier, a contractor employed with another company called Telus International, reviews offensive TikTok posts, which are flagged by users and modified or deleted if moderators like Frazier determine that they violate the company’s terms of use.

Her attorney, Steve Williams, told NBC News that his client views “horrific stuff nonstop.” The class-action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday.

The suit said she is exposed to posts that include “child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide, and murder.” She is also subjected to conspiracy theories, distortions of historical facts and political disinformation, the suit said.

Frazier’s lawsuit said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder “as a result of constant and unmitigated exposure to highly toxic and extremely disturbing images at the workplace.”

The suit alleged that TikTok did not warn Frazier that viewing these posts “can have a significant negative mental health impact on content moderators.”

But a Telus International job description for a content moderator, which is currently available online, does say the posts “may include graphic, violent, explicit, political, profane and otherwise disturbing content.”

The job description lists “sound coping, emotion regulation, and stress-management skills” as a requirement. It’s not clear if this job description was available when Frazier applied for the job.

Telus International is not listed as a defendant in the suit and did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment. But in a statement to The Washington Post, a Telus International spokesperson said the company is “proud of the valuable work our teams perform to support a positive online environment” and has a “robust resiliency and mental health program in place.”

The spokesperson also said “several internal channels” are available for employees with concerns, but Frazier has never used them. “Her allegations are entirely inconsistent with our policies and practices,” the company said.

The suit alleged that content moderators working for TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, are at a greater risk of suffering from PTSD because the companies have failed to implement “workplace safety measures.”

“The claim is to say, ‘I want to do my job; I just want to do my job with proper protections,’” Williams said. “Just like any other hazardous work.”

While he acknowledged the safety measures are not required by legislation, the lawsuit said there are “industry-recognized standards.”

Protocols other companies and nonprofit groups follow include limiting the duration of content moderators’ shifts to four hours. Frazier works for 12 hours, with two 15-minute breaks and an hour for lunch, the suit said.

The Technology Coalition, of which ByteDance is a member, also recommends that content moderators are provided with counseling and are allowed to opt out of viewing child sexual abuse imagery.

The coalition — which also includes Facebook, YouTube, Snap Inc. and Google — says companies “must support those employees who are the front line of this battle,” according to the suit.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also encourages companies to mitigate the effects of disturbing images that employees are subjected to by displaying them in black and white, blurring portions of the video, showing the video in a smaller resolution and muting the video, the suit said.

But “ByteDance and TikTok have further failed to implement the standards suggested by the Technology Coalition, despite being a member,” according to the lawsuit.

A TikTok spokesperson told NBC News that the company does not comment on pending litigation but said “we strive to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors.”

“Our Safety team partners with third party firms on the critical work of helping to protect the TikTok platform and community, and we continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The spokesperson shared a page outlining TikTok’s efforts to ensure user safety.