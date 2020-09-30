TikTok launches in-app voting guide for 2020 election

TikTok has launched an in-app voter guide to help connect its users with information about candidates on the local, state and federal level in preparation for the 2020 election, according to a blog post on Tuesday.

The post, made by Michael Beckerman, TikTok's vice president and head of U.S. public policy, said the guide would connect "100 million Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more."

The guide will also offer information about how to vote in every state, in addition to videos about topics ranging from misinformation, media literacy and the election process, the post states.

In August, amid a contentious battle with President Donald Trump, a looming ban and a potential sale to a United States-based company, the app vowed to fight misinformation and election interference on the platform.

TikTok said it had been working with fact-checking organizations to combat misinformation, particularly about elections and medical issues.

"On TikTok we're seeing how people, especially younger voters, are passionate about important issues and are ready to make their voices heard," Alex Niemczewski, CEO of BallotReady, said in a statement. "We're partnering with TikTok for their elections guide because younger voters often do not realize everything that will appear on their ballot, and we believe that TikTok can help them vote their entire ballot."

The new voting guide appeared to be TikTok's latest step in working to provide the most up-to-date information about the U.S. election to its users.

The guide will also be available in multiple languages and provide information on those with unique needs like voting as a person with disabilities, as an overseas citizen or service member, as a student or as a person with past conviction.

"We are excited to partner with TikTok to help teach their community how to sort fact from fiction online by teaching them digital media literacy skills through TikTok videos," Katy Byron, editor and program manager of MediaWise at the Poynter Institute, said in a statement.