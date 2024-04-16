TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Popular and sometimes controversial TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth, known for sharing celebrity gossip and insight into Hollywood, has died, her family confirmed.

She was 36.

The family did not disclose the date or cause of death.

Known for her catchphrase, “You want more? I'll give you more,” Roth amassed 200,000 followers on the platform where she posted multiple times a week on blind items, big crimes and scandals and causes she cared about.

“Kyle truly loved so fiercely. She was a truth seeker. A truth teller. It means so much to us as a family this incredible outpouring of love and support that the world, literally the world, is giving to us,” Jacqueline Roth, Kyle's mother, told NBC News Tuesday.

She said the family was working through when and how they’ll share more on her daughter's passing.

The news first surfaced with a post her mother posted on LinkedIn on Monday.

“My message as her mother is TikTok, the toxicity, the mean spiritedness of what Kyle has faced, what so many people have faced and try to deal with because of that toxic space. I just want people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit,” Roth said.

Kyle's sister Lindsay Roth also posted on Instagram Monday saying: "My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know happened yet."

"i know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts," she wrote. "i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed."

"Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox commented on the post writing: “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok,” adding, “She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Jacqueline Roth said the family has received messages from people about Kyle's “love, her wit, what she showed the world” and her passion for causes.

“I got a beautiful message from a woman about how Kyle is passionate about the indigenous and Kyle was supporting on raising awareness of an issue on native lands,” she said.

Kyle was also passionate about colon cancer awareness, her mother said. For a period of time, inspired by the 1998 film "Patch Adams" she wanted to attend medical school and become the doctor who healed through humor.

Kyle’s TikTok account had been flooded with comments from followers asking about her unusual absence earlier this week. Since the news broke Monday, it’s been filled with condolences and messages of love.

"She loved so hard all of the entirety of her life. And that’s what we’re going to miss so much. Just how hard she loves,” Jacqueline Roth said.