Criminal charges were filed in Los Angeles over massive house parties allegedly thrown in the Hollywood Hills despite a ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer made the announcement Friday and said that TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, who Feuer says share a rented home in the Hollywood Hills, are among the four men charged. Hall and Gray face charges of violating the Safer L.A. Health Order and the City’s Party House Ordinance after they allegedly hosted recent mega-parties.

Jianwei Bai and David Marvisi, two homeowners, are also charged with violating party restrictions. The four men face up to a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Feuer added that “party houses” amid the public health crisis are dangerous. Gatherings at these “party houses” can amount to hundreds of attendees and are potential super spreader events for COVID-19, Feuer said.

“The hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it," Feuer said. "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior — not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it.”

Hall and Gray did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti allowed the city to shut off power and water at a home in the Hollywood Hills that was apparently hosting large, noisy parties. The city did not at the time identify the home’s address or the owner.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said.