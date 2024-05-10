TikToker who documented journey with metastatic sarcoma dies at 31, released final video saying 'I've passed away'

TikToker Kimberley Nix, who documented her three year journey with metastatic sarcoma, has died at the age of 31.

As a final farewell, Nix published a last video on her TikTok page to her 148,000 followers saying, “If you’re seeing this message, I have passed away peacefully.”

Nix, who worked as a resident doctor, was diagnosed with palliative sarcoma cancer at 28 years old, according to her TikTok account. Since then, she's used the platform to spread awareness on sarcoma cancer, a group of cancers that begin in the bones and in soft tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In her farewell video she said: "I am a resident doctor who trained in internal medical and had a beautiful life and I’m so proud of it. Those who know me know I love my pets, my husband and make up in the reverse over, my husband first and of course all of my family and friends."

"In 2021, I got the opportunity to start making TikTok videos and I never thought that these would become anything. My goal was to spread awareness about sarcoma cancer, and we have been a successful team. We have reached great heights in sarcoma awareness," she explained.

"One of the things that has been the most important for really getting to know you all better has been also sharing my own journey and through my TikTok page, I've shared my journey from the time that my disease was potentially curative ... I've shared about going through six different lines of both experimental and non experimental ... therapies," she said.

"I shared about going through the various challenges of cancer and how we overcame them and I shared about love and joy and gratitude, because in this journey being grateful with people in the little moments, those little parts of your day like that warm first sip of tea in the morning or how it feels when the snow is fresh on your face, are the most beautiful."

She also documented checking items off her bucket list — from her engagement, her wedding, to a dream trip to New York City where she had "a plush stay" that reminded her of the TV show "Gossip Girl" and saw a musical on Broadway.

Nix also enjoyed trips to the mountains, to San Francisco's wine country, and saw some of her favorite artists including Taylor Swift on her Era's Tour, Coldplay and Noah Kahan.

"Through this time my workplace, my husband’s workplace, have been so supportive of us and he’s been able to be off with me a lot of the time. I've had my parents here a lot of the time supporting me and having support is so wonderful," she said.

Nix started to cry when she spoke about her husband.

"My only sadness dying is knowing that we didn’t get to grow old together. Everything else is totally bearable because that is the only thing that really matters," she said.

In her video she said she felt "at peace" with her life and overcome with gratitude for the people in her life, enjoying everyday small moments and with her mission on TikTok.

"If following along as been helpful in any way I have achieved my goal. If sarcoma awareness is achieved, I've achieved my goal," she said.

"This community has meant the absolute world to me. I will miss you TikTok. I love you all," Nix ended her video. "Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I’m in happy tears because you’ve all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life."

Nix's husband, Michael MacIsaac, said in a statement on TikTok Wednesday: "My beautiful and selfless wife, my unconditional support and guiding light, and the world's purest soul, passed on today."

He said his wife faced hardship and tragedy with “grace and kindness,” “loved the unloved,” and “healed the ailing” in her life, cut too short.

“I tried to learn all I could, from the biggest inspiration I’ve ever known. Where does all your empathy come from? Your work ethic? Your ability to seize every moment? I didn’t have enough time, but a hundred lifetimes wouldn’t be enough. I’ve no idea how she crammed it all into one, short as it turned out to be,” he said.

“I’m eternally grateful to have been your husband, and am so much better off for having known you. I’m shattered into a billion pieces. I love you Kim,” he concluded his message.

In another message shared Thursday he said: "Yesterday was the worst day of my life, and somehow, thanks to some deeply cherished friends and the connectedness I felt throughout the day, we made it. Today isn’t much better, but I think we’ll make it again too."

MacIsaac said he was "overwhelmed" by the response following his wife's passing.

"You sent me your light and love from every corner of the globe. While that’s easy enough to believe — Kim accomplished the ultimate goal of leaving the world better than she found it — what I can’t believe is how many of you are concerned about me. I’m touched."