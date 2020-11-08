TikTokers post videos of themselves appearing to troll Trump voter fraud hotline

Once again, TikTok users are attempting to troll President Donald Trump by calling into a hotline for voter fraud started by his campaign, and making false, and often silly, reports to clog the lines.

Even before the ballot counting began, Trump had made false claims about voter fraud. Those claims have led to accusations of vote-rigging, protests at counting centers and false declarations of victory from Trump.

The campaign set up a voter fraud hotline for citizens to report any shady goings on they noticed at their respective voting stations.

"Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud," read a post on Twitter from Trump's son Eric Trump, promoting the hotline. "Tell us what you're seeing."

But TikTok saw the hotline as an opportunity to mess with the campaign.

I’m don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny https://t.co/GIRoHn6jAa — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

In one TikTok, user cheesecaseacita films herself appearing to call into the line and giving a fake name "Mary" when a person answered, identifying himself as "Ricardo" with the "Trump National War Room."

When asked what instance of voter fraud she witnessed, cheesecaseacita responds, "I saw people were literally spreading poop all over their ballots."

The line disconnects as cheesecaseacita begins to laugh.

In another video, user caitlynjk95 appears to call the line, identifying herself as a voter in Georgia.

"I was in line to vote and, like, there was this guy there, and I don't know that this is considered fraud or anything, but he was there and he challenged me to a fiddle competition," she says, referencing the song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

The person on the line responds, "That is very interesting."

Cheesecaseacita and caitlynjk95 did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by NBC News.

On Twitter, Alex Hirsch, creator of the Disney Channel series "Gravity Falls," posted videos of himself trolling the line as characters from his show.

"I went in there, and I had a big ol' sack and I just started taking ballots out of the box, and, you know, I didn't even try to hide it," Hirsch can be heard saying in one of the videos.

The two videos posted by Hirsch to Twitter have around 500,000 views.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the prank calls to the hotline.

This isn't the first time young people have organized on TikTok to troll Trump.

Earlier this year, teens, TikTokers and K-pop stans (fans of Korean pop music) banded together to reserve tickets to Trump's rally in Tulsa in order to limit turnout for the event. Approximately 6,200 people attended the rally at the 19,000-seat Bank of Oklahoma Center, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

There's no evidence the move affected turnout, but there is some conjecture the prank may have inflated the expectation for turnout.

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work. Reporters who wrote gleefully about TikTok and K-Pop fans — without contacting the campaign for comment — behaved unprofessionally and were willing dupes to the charade,” then-Trump Campaign manager Brad Parscale said at the time.