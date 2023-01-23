Tim Allen denies Pamela Anderson claim that he flashed her on 'Home Improvement' set

Pamela Anderson said “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen once flashed her on the set of that long-time hit television show, in an explosive allegation he vehemently denied.

In her upcoming book, "Love Pamela," Anderson recounted a day in 1991 when she was 23 and working on the new ABC show, which would go on to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s.

Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson on the set of "Home Improvement" in 1992. ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” according to a "Love Pamela" excerpt, reported by Variety.

Anderson was Playboy magazine's Playmate of the Month in February 1990. Her new book is set for release on Jan. 31. A representative for Anderson could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Allen, who would have been 37 at the time of the alleged incident, denied the accusation in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen's statement said.

In the "Home Improvement" show-within-a-show "Tool Time," the up-and-coming actor Anderson played Allen's on-screen assistant, Lisa.

She appeared in 23 "Home Improvement" episodes, almost all in Seasons 1 and 2. Anderson then began work on another show of note — "Baywatch."

Anderson joined the popular lifeguard drama in Season 3 and went on to become that hit worldwide show's most well-known talent.