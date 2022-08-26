Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested at Miami airport on fugitive warrant over drug charge

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday evening over a drug charges from Texas, authorities said.

Miami-Dade County Corrections Department records showed that the 6-foot-7 player — booked under his full, legal name Taurean Louis Waller-Prince — was picked up as a fugitive subject to extradition.

The arrest was for a warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas, and a charge relating to "dangerous drugs," a Miami-Dade police spokesman said Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Tarrant County DA declined to comment on Friday.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Timberwolves said in a statement.

Back in June, Prince, 28, agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with the team.

He's played six NBA seasons and had previous stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his first season in Minnesota this past 2021-22, Prince proved to be an effective role player, coming off the bench to record 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He helped the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance since 2018.