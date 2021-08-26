Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns amid backlash to group's aiding Andrew Cuomo

Tina Tchen resigned Thursday as president and CEO of Time's Up, an organization that advocates for sexual assault survivors and gender equality, after the group's leaders were criticized for aiding former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his sexual misconduct scandal.

I am grateful for Times Up, and the time I’ve had. pic.twitter.com/sRlUZfXnYZ — Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) August 26, 2021

Tchen resigned a few weeks after Roberta Kaplan resigned as chairwoman.

Cuomo resigned as governor after a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged this month that he had sexually harassed multiple women. The report said Cuomo asked the leadership of Time's Up for help in responding to the claims of Cuomo's first accuser, Lindsey Boylan.

"I am especially aware that my position at the helm of TIME'S UP has become a painful and divisive focal point," Tchen said Thursday, according to her resignation statement posted to Twitter.

An open letter posted on Medium by sexual assault survivors on Aug. 9 claimed that Kaplan and Tchen "weaponized their knowledge of survivors experiences to help Governor Cuomo and his office retaliate against at least one of nearly a dozen women."

"TIME'S UP has prioritized its proximity to power over mission," they wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again for more news.