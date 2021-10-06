Tina Turner sells music catalog spanning 60 years to BMG

Rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner has sold rights to her music catalog that spans six decades, including hits "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "The Best," to BMG, the music company announced Tuesday.

The deal means that her name, image and the artist's and writer's shares of her recordings — which have altogether sold more than 100 million records — are now owned by the media giant. BMG said it will be a partner with Turner in her music interests, and Warner Music will continue to be Turner's record company.

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences," said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch in a news release. "We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

BMG did not disclose how much the deal was worth, but, according to BBC, industry sources said the sales figure could be north of $50 million.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," Turner said in the release. "I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."

Turner, 81, is the recipient of 12 Grammy awards and will be inducted later this month into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" is the latest legendary singer to sell their music catalogs.

In December, Bob Dylan, the trailblazing troubadour whose songs became anthems of the Civil Rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, sold his entire catalog to the Universal Music Group for an estimated $200 million, according to a source familiar with the deal.

A month later, legendary folk rocker Neil Young sold 50 percent of his song catalog to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a U.K. investment vehicle founded by music industry veteran Merck Mercuriadis.