Tina Turner's son Ronnie died of colon cancer complications, medical examiner says

Ronnie Turner, the son of music icon Tina Turner, died of complications from colon cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded.

Turner died Dec. 8 at the age of 62. His manner of death was deemed natural.

He died of complications from metastatic colon carcinoma and had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed under other significant conditions, according to the medical examiner.

Atherosclerosis is the hardening and narrowing of arteries caused by cholesterol plaque in and on the artery walls, and cardiovascular disease means heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

His mother mourned his death in a tribute on Instagram on Friday.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” she wrote.

His wife, Afida Turner, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“I did the best to the end this time I was [not] able to save you,” she said.

She called her husband “a true angel” and shared her heartbreak that his death comes after the passing of several family members.

“This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Alline rest in paradise… So unfair,” she wrote.

Ronnie Turner’s brother, Craig Turner, died by suicide in 2018. His aunt, Alline Bullock, Tina Turner’s sister, passed away in 2010. His father, Ike Turner, died in 2007.

While his family made their name in the world of music, Ronnie Turner turned to acting, appearing in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It” about his mother’s rise to stardom.