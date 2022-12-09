Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of music icon Tina Turner, has died, his family said.

He was 62.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," his mother wrote in an Instagram post. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

His wife, Afida Turner, shared a tribute on Instagram Friday.

“I did the best to the end this time I was [not] able to save you,” she wrote.

It was not immediately clear Friday what caused Ronnie Turner's death. NBC News has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Afida Turner called her husband “a true angel” and shared her heartbreak that his death comes after the passing of several family members.

"This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Alline rest in paradise… So unfair," she wrote.

Ronnie Turner’s brother, Craig Turner, died by suicide in 2018. His aunt, Alline Bullock, Tina Turner’s sister, passed away in 2010. His father, Ike Turner, died in 2007.