Tiny owl rescued from Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that traveled 170 miles to NYC

A tiny owl that lost its home last week when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York, then trucked to Midtown Manhattan, is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

A Ravensbeard Wildlife Center worker swaddles a saw-whet owl, the smallest owl in the northeast, that was rescued from the tree that would become the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Courtesy Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the bird was rescued after the 75-foot Norway spruce was cut down Thursday in Oneonta, roughly 80 miles southwest of Albany and around 170 miles north of its final stop in New York City.

A worker who helped transport and secure the tree discovered the owl and his wife called the center, the post said.

“He’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride,” the woman said, according to the post.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center director Ellen Kalish holds a saw-whet owl that was rescued from the tree that would become the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Courtesy Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

In fact, the owl wasn’t a baby — it was an adult male Saw-whet, the smallest variety of owl in the Northeast, the center said. He hadn’t eaten or drank in days, but began to recover after getting fluids and food.

The center said a return trip to Oneonta would likely be too traumatic to the bird, so it plans to release it on facility grounds in the upstate town of Saugerties.

In honor of where the tiny owl was found, the center has taken to calling him "Rockefeller."