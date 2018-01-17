After a recent change in anchors, NBC's "Today" show is facing even more change as the company announced Wednesday that its top producer is stepping down after nearly 30 years.

Don Nash is leaving as the show's executive producer after "having rethought some of his priorities," NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday in an email to the staff.

The move comes two weeks after Hoda Kotb was officially named co-anchor of the morning news show, having filled in temporarily since Matt Lauer was fired in November. Lauer's dismissal came after a female colleague made a detailed complaint accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

In a note to colleagues, Nash said that the balance of work and family had been "out of whack for too long."

"The time has come for me to step away from 'Today' and be a better dad to my two beautiful girls," Nash said. "They are what matter to me most."

Lack said Libby Leist, who has been the senior producer of the show's 7 a.m. hour and joined NBC News in 2001, will be the new executive producer of the show's 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours.

Nash's future was unclear, with Lack saying he had been offered other roles inside NBC News and NBCUniversal. "We hope he'll stay in the family," Lack said.