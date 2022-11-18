'TODAY' show's Al Roker reveals he's in the hospital and being treated for blood clots

"TODAY" show meteorologist and anchor Al Roker revealed on Friday that he is in the hospital after being admitted last week for a blood clot in his leg and a few in his lungs.

Roker, 68, said this is the reason viewers haven't seen him on the NBC morning show.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," he wrote on his Instagram along with a picture of a bouquet of flowers and an NBC News weather mug. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

Roker says he's getting the medical care he needs and is "on the way to recovery."

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he wrote.

Fellow "TODAY" show anchors commented on his post, wishing him well.

"Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," commented Hoda Kotb.

"You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!" commented co-anchor Savannah Guthrie with a heart emoji.

His colleagues also wished him well on the "TODAY" show Friday morning shortly after he shared the Instagram post.

Kotb and Guthrie said they spoke with the weatherman and he is in good spirits.

"It's hard to slow down Al, but he's on the mend and he's on the way to recovery," said Guthrie. "We love you, Al, we miss you!"

Roker revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery.

He explained at the time that he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis to highlight the fact that 1 in 7 African American men, 1 in 9 men overall, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The weatherman took some time off following the diagnosis, and came back to the "TODAY" show with a clean bill of health.

“It was this great relief,” Roker told "TODAY" viewers at the time.