Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Doha Madani

A two-year-old boy is dead after finding a handgun under a pillow at his home and accidentally shooting himself, according to police in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Police responded Thursday to reports of a child shot and found a toddler with a gunshot wound to the body, said Capt. Scott Stubbs, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department.

The boy, who was not identified, entered a room where his father was sleeping and found a handgun under a pillow. The boy died after being rushed to a hospital, Stubbs said.

Police are still in a “fact-finding” investigation, and the boy’s family is cooperating, Stubbs said Thursday.

He said the case will be reviewed with the district attorney’s office, which will decide whether any charges are filed.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 