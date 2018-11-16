Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A two-year-old boy is dead after finding a handgun under a pillow at his home and accidentally shooting himself, according to police in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Police responded Thursday to reports of a child shot and found a toddler with a gunshot wound to the body, said Capt. Scott Stubbs, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department.

The boy, who was not identified, entered a room where his father was sleeping and found a handgun under a pillow. The boy died after being rushed to a hospital, Stubbs said.

Police are still in a “fact-finding” investigation, and the boy’s family is cooperating, Stubbs said Thursday.

He said the case will be reviewed with the district attorney’s office, which will decide whether any charges are filed.