A toddler died after she was left in a car on a hot day in New Jersey

A New Jersey toddler died after she was apparently left by herself inside a car on a hot day earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The 2-year-old was found Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m. in Franklin Township, roughly 40 miles southwest of New York City, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Weather reports indicate a high of nearly 90 degrees for the area.

Authorities had responded to a call of a child in cardiac arrest at a home, the prosecutor’s office said.

A two-year-old girl was found dead in the back seat of a car in a New Jersey driveway. WNBC

It isn't clear how long the girl had been in the car, according to the prosecutor’s office. Nor is it clear if she was in a car seat, NBC New York reported.

The child, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Neighbors told NBC New York that the girl was in the car's backseat in the driveway of the family's home.

It appeared the child’s parents didn’t know the girl was in the car, the station reported, citing neighbors. After officers knocked on the home’s front door, one neighbor, Alex Krstavski, told the station that he saw the child’s mother collapse.

She was taken from the house in an ambulance, he told the station.

"They’re great parents," a neighbor told the station. "I’ve seen them be very loving and doting on their daughters.”

Additional details about the death were not immediately available. No one has been charged in the girl’s death.

According to Noheatstroke.org, a website run by a San Jose State University meteorologist that tracks hot car deaths, there have been 21 cases of fatal vehicular pediatric heatstrokes in the United States in 2022.

Nearly 1,000 children have died since 1998, according to the site.

While last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act mandated systems for new passenger vehicles that can alert parents to a child left in a back seat, the meteorologist, Jan Null, has said that even the most sophisticated technology will likely only prevent some of those deaths.