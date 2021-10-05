A 2-year-old girl died after she was caught in a power window while playing inside a parked vehicle, Phoenix police said.

Officers were initially called to a report of a traffic collision near 37th and Lewis avenues around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"When officers arrived they learned this was not actually a traffic collision, but a juvenile girl had been injured while playing inside a parked vehicle at a residence," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. "The investigation showed the child was injured when one of the vehicle’s power windows was rolled up on her."

The girl, whom authorities identified as Eimi Patlan-Garcia, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

A medical examiner's report ruled her death an accident and stated the primary cause of death was asphyxia.