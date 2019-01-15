Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A driver in a southern Minnesota city was shocked when he saw a young child in a car seat tumble out of the back of a moving vehicle.

“If it didn’t happen in front of me I’d never have believed it,” Chad Cheddar Mock wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of the incident that happened just before noon on Monday in the city of Mankato.

In the dashcam footage, Mock is seen driving behind another car when its rear passenger door flings open as it is going around a bend and a child fastened in a car seat falls to the ground.

The car the child fell out of is seen in the video traveling down the road, the driver apparently unaware of what happened,m as Mock and several other drivers get out to make sure the child is OK.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said in a press release Tuesday that the child, a 2-year-old whose name and gender weren't revealed, was not injured.

“The parents came back,” Mock wrote on Facebook. “Paramedics and police checked the child out as well. Very lucky.”

The public safety department said the child’s mother was driving, and the car seat was not properly fastened into the back seat of the vehicle. They did not provide details on how the door opened, and did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment.

According to Mock, police released the child to the mother after determining the child was not hurt.

Authorities are requesting charges against the mother of child endangerment and of a child-restraint system not being fastened.