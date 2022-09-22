Toddler fatally shoots South Carolina mom with 'unsecured firearm,' sheriff says

A South Carolina mother died on Wednesday after she was shot by her 3-year-old child, after the toddler got a hold of an "unsecured firearm" in their home, authorities said.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies were called to 4750 S. Pine St. at about 7:45 a.m. and found wounded mom Cora Lyn Bush, 33, her child and the victim's mother, officials said.

"Although our investigation remains active, all indications are this incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured firearm, which resulted in the mother being accidentally shot and later passing away at the hospital," a sheriff's statement said.

After the woman was rushed to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, "the grandmother was interviewed, and her account of the incident corroborated with both the evidence at the scene and the injury to the victim," the sheriff continued.

Bush was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m.

"Please keep the family of Ms. Bush in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss and grief," according to the sheriff.