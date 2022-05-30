Toddler fatally shot in Pittsburgh drive-by was not intended target, police say

An 18-month-old was fatally struck in a drive-by shooting that did not intentionally target the boy, Pittsburgh police said Sunday.

The afternoon attack in near-80 degree weather in downtown Pittsburgh unnerved city officials, who vowed to make an arrest in the case.

"I know that our thoughts and our prayers are not enough," Mayor Ed Gainey said at a news conference Sunday. "We are utilizing all available resources to find the responsible people so that we can bring them to justice."

Director of Public Safety Lee Schmidt indicated the vehicle used in the downtown violence, described as a black Jeep Wrangler, was found with no suspects and seized as evidence.

She hoped it might help officers locate a suspect.

The toddler and his mother, the two occupants of a vehicle struck by gunfire, did not appear to be the intended targets of attackers, the director said.

Schmidt said she could not divulge who police believe was targeted because the investigation was ongoing. The attack erupted near historic Point State Park.

As calls were made to 911 to report gunfire, police and paramedics rushed to Fourth Avenue near the park, and medics soon pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said.

"It was an outrageous act in broad daylight," Cindy K. Chung, the U.S. Attorney for the region, said at the news conference.

The federal prosecutor vowed to bring U.S. government resources to the case if local authorities request them.

The mayor said the tragedy was a sign of a "gun violence epidemic" that has required the city's police to deploy new thinking, including focusing more energy on fewer suspects who have an outsized impact on Pittsburgh.

The mayor's focus on new approaches to crime could get a clean slate. The city's police chief, Scott Schubert, announced Friday that he's retiring effective July 1.

"We are going to do everything we can to make this summer safe, especially for our children," Gainey said. "Enough is enough."