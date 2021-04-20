Toddler shot in Chicago road rage shooting out of ICU, breathing on his own

A toddler who was shot in the head during a road rage incident in Chicago two weeks ago is breathing on his own and out of intensive care, a hospital official said Monday.

"He is moving all of his extremities, and I'm optimistic that he's continuing to have a positive neurologic recovery," Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer of Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, said at a news conference.

Kayden Swann has a good prognosis but will require intense rehabilitation, Malakooti said at a news conference. "He has a good road ahead," he said.

Kayden was shot April 6 on Lake Shore Drive in what police say was a road rage incident. The shooter has not been arrested.

The vehicle the 21-month-old was in was nearly hit by a merging sport-utility vehicle. Court documents say the drivers exchanged words, and the driver of the SUV showed a gun, NBC Chicago has reported.

The car with Kayden in it tried to get away, but the SUV driver opened fire, the document says.

On Sunday, a different shooting claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Jaslyn Adams was in a car with her father in a McDonald's drive-through when they were shot, according to police and NBC Chicago. The father was hospitalized in serious condition.

The girl's family pleaded for an end to the violence. Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice K. Jackson said Monday the shooting was "heartbreaking" and that her school will be offering support.

"I'm sick of our kids not feeling safe in this city," she said.