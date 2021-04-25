Toddler shot and killed at birthday party in Florida, police seeking tips

Police are seeking tips after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in the Miami-Dade area where a woman was also injured.

Officers found toddler Elijiah LaFrance during a response to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday evening, according to Miami-Dade police. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/24/21, Elijah LaFrance was killed in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VbAC4hqdOj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

Other officers who responded to the scene found an adult woman, who was not identified, was also shot. She was in stable condition after being taken to Aventura Hospital, police said.

Elijiah and the woman were attending a child’s birthday at a residence in the Golden Glades area when they were shot. The suspect fled and has not been identified by police.

Police are offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips to aid their investigation and lead to an arrest.