Jan. 25, 2019, 5:03 PM GMT By David K. Li and Ali Gostanian

A 10-year-old Kentucky boy scientifically spiked the football on Tom Brady.

Ace Davis, a fifth-grader at Millcreek Elementary School in Lexington, engineered a winning science fair project by answering the question that fans of 31 NFL teams already know the answer to: "Is Tom Brady a cheater?"

Davis and his family inflated footballs at various levels of pressure per square inch (PSI) and found that they threw them with greater accuracy at lower measures.

"Tom Brady's a cheater and don't trust anybody!" Ace told NBC News.

10-year-old Ace Davis won his school's science fair after "proving Tom Brady is a cheater." Christopher Davis

The boy's father, Christopher Davis, boasted about his son's science fair win on Facebook — but didn't hide the family's comical disdain for Brady, admitting: "Hater level: 100."

“The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football [sic], thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater,” Davis scrawled at the end of his three-panel science fair project, complete with graphs and charts.

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the New England Patriots, was suspended for four games in the 2016 season after the league concluded he and team employees had arranged to use footballs at PSI levels below the NFL rules.

The accusations came after the Patriots' 45-7 victory in the AFC title game over Indianapolis in January 2015, when Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson intercepted a Brady pass and noticed the ball seemed underinflated.

That led to an NFL probe that uncovered two Patriots employees regularly discussing how Brady likes footballs to be underinflated so he can get a better grip and throw them more accurately.

The "Deflategate" scandal hasn't done much to sidetrack Brady's career. The 41-year-old signal caller has led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl, to be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta, against the Los Angeles Rams.