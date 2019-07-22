Breaking News Emails
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is under fire after posting a video to Instagram of him and his 6-year-old daughter cliff jumping in Costa Rica.
The NFL superstar is shown jumping off a small cliff near a waterfall, dragging his daughter, Vivian, along with him.
Brady captioned the photo: "If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"
Social media users thought Brady's daughter seemed hesitant to jump, and noticed she fell on her side somewhat close to the rock.
Professional surfer Kelly Slater commented, "That shoulder ok?" paired with a nervous emoji, seeming to refer to Vivian's landing.
"When she hesitated, he could of dislocated her shoulder! He snatched her into the water!" one Instagram user commented on his post.
Another joked: "Vivi Brady out 4-6 weeks with a dislocated arm."
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre commented that Vivian might get a "10," but Brady gets a "thumbs down emoji" for the jump.
Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson chimed in.
"You know I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus," the "Ballers" actor wrote.
Brady's representatives declined to comment to NBC News.