Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have both retained divorce lawyers, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The hires could signal a possible end to the high-profile marriage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the Brazilian fashion fixture have been married since early 2009 and together have two children, 12 and 9.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this year, the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced his retirement, before changing his mind a few weeks later.

Bündchen had telegraphed that she's not thrilled with her 45-year-old husband continuing his football career.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” she recently told Elle magazine.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady took an 11-day break from Bucs training camp in August, which the team attributed to "personal things."

When asked about his absence upon his return, Brady told reporters, "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s--- going on."

Brady is off to a slow start, by his lofty standards, so far in 2022. He's thrown for 1,058 yards and six touchdowns, good for eighth and 10th best in the league, through four games.

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Brady as the world's ninth-highest paid athlete.

Bundchen has repeatedly been ranked by Forbes as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world and was crowned by the publication as the world's highest-paid supermodel in 2007.