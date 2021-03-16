Tom Brady shares cellphone number, invites fans to text him

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday to share what he said was his cellphone number: (415) 612-1737.

Saying the decision to give out his cellphone number was "a real first for me," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said "rule no. 1" was "no texting on game days."

However, it is unclear whether a text to the number is actually delivered to Brady's personal cell phone.

A SMS sent to the number returned a form response: "What's up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you're in my contacts."

Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

After registering and sending a message to the number again, NBC News received no response.

Brady did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment via his publicist.

In the Twitter video, Brady said sharing his phone number will be a "tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers."

"Sometimes it gets hard to sort through the 'you suck, Brady' in the comments," Brady said. "To be clear, if you do text me 'you suck,' yes I'll see it and I may or may not respond."