March 7, 2019, 10:34 PM UTC By David K. Li

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver is suffering from dementia and will not make any more public appearances, his family announced Thursday.

The 74-year-old former right-hander, who led his "Miracle Mets" to one of the most improbable championships in American sports history in 1969, plans to keep working on his vineyard in California, his family said.

"The Seaver family announced today that Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has recently been diagnosed with dementia," the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said in a statement Thursday.

"Tom will continue to work in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life. The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy."

The Seaver family has confirmed the sad news Tom will “completely retire from public life due to dementia.” I always strove to be like Tom both on and off the field. Tom Terrific for a reason. #Metslegend41 @Mets @masnOrioles @Orioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) March 7, 2019

"I always strove to be like Tom both on and off the field," fellow Hall of Fame pitcher and contemporary Jim Palmer, tweeted on Thursday. "Tom Terrific for a reason."

Seaver was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992 after a spectacular 20-year career.

He won the National League's Rookie of the Year award in 1967, was a 12-time All-Star and took home three Cy Young Awards, in 1969, 1973 and 1975.

He won 311 games and lost just 205 with the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver arrives for an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2015, in Cooperstown, New York. Mike Groll / AP file

The Mets' years of losing took a decided turn for the better in 1966 when the Queens-based club signed Seaver out of the University of Southern California.

His most memorable season came in 1969 when he led the Mets to the World Series title, after the expansion franchise suffered through seven consecutive losing seasons after it joined the major leagues in 1962.

In recent years, Seaver, a native Californian, has devoted all of his time to a vineyard that produces about 400 to 500 cases of cabernet sauvignon a year.