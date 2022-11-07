Tonight could be someone’s lucky night as Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9B

Monday night's Powerball jackpot is expected to reach a world-record $1.9 billion, following more than three months of draws without winners, game officials said.

No one matched all six numbers drawn in the most recent game on Saturday — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the red Powerball 20.

The last winning Powerball ticket was drawn on Aug. 3 by a lucky Pennsylvanian.

Monday's draw is scheduled to be conducted at 10:59 p.m. EST at a Florida Lottery's studio in Tallahassee.

A winner can take their prize in 30 payments over 29 years, or a single lump sum payment. Most winners take the one-time cash payment, which is estimated to be about $929.1 million.

Only two previous winning lotteries have surpassed $1.5 billion.

A lone South Carolina player had the winning ticket of a $1.53 billion Mega Millions game South Carolina in 2018. There were three winning tickets, sold in California, Florida and Tennessee, in a $1.58 billion Powerball in 2016.