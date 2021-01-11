Top official at Republican AGs group resigns amid Capitol robocall controversy

The executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association has resigned amid backlash over a decision to send out robocalls urging people to march to the U.S. Capitol.

Adam Piper stepped down from his post after spending four years with the organization, a national group that represents the top law enforcement officials in their states.

The organization and a fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, came under fire after it was reported by NBC News and other outlets that they paid for robocalls to go out the day before a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol last Wednesday.

“Every decision Adam made on behalf of RLDF was with the best of intentions and with the organization’s best interests in mind,” Steve Marshall, the board chairman of the Rule of Law Defense Fund, said in a statement.

Piper said serving Republican attorneys general has been “the honor of a lifetime and honestly a dream.” He did not respond to a request for comment.

The Rule of Law Defense Fund was one of the participating organizations in the rally that preceded the Capitol incursion.

The robocall that went out the day before did not advocate violence or suggest the building should be breached. But it did urge protesters to descend on the Capitol.

“At 1:00 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,” said the voice on the recording, which was obtained by NBC News.

Several companies who donate to the organization told NBC News they were appalled by the robocalls.