Top White House press deputy tests positive for Covid

White House's principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Sunday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She received the results of a PCR test Sunday afternoon, Jean-Pierre said in a statement, and her symptoms are mild.

The results were announced five days after press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive and would miss Biden's trip to Europe last week. Jean-Pierre helped to fill Psaki's shoes overseas.

Jean-Pierre said that while she traveled with the president, her proximity to him in recent days would not be considered close contact under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for thwarting the spread of the disease.

The spokesperson said she attended a meeting with Biden on Saturday during which attendees practiced social distancing.

"I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," Jean-Pierre said Sunday.

She attributed her mild symptoms to her status as vaccinated and boosted.

On the trip, Biden campaigned for a unified front behind Ukraine from U.S. allies and friends in NATO and Europe. He met with world leaders in Brussels before heading to Poland, where he visited U.S. troops not far from the border with Ukraine and tried to reassure the ally that U.S. and NATO forces have its back.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined Jean-Pierre for press briefings onboard Air Force One during the trip. It's not clear who might have had close contact with the deputy press secretary, one of the Biden administration's top spokespeople.

Biden returned Sunday morning.

Among those in the White House's sphere who have tested positive recently is Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, who tested positive on March 15.

Before working for the Biden White House, Jean-Pierre was a political analyst and commentator for NBC News and MSNBC.