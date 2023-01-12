Tornado causes 'significant damage' in Selma, Alabama, mayor says

A tornado hit Selma, Alabama, Thursday afternoon, causing "significant damage," the mayor's office said.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. asked residents to "please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines."

Emergency response crews were already on the ground to provide assistance.

A tornado in Selma, Ala. on Jan. 12, 2023. Caleb LeGrone via Facebook

"We are asking everyone to stay calm and stay in place until further notice," city officials said in a Facebook post.

In Morgan County, the sheriff's office said numerous buildings were damaged by the tornado. About 10 people were injured but none appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.