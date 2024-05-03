A tornado hit an Oklahoma newsroom built in the 1920s. The damage isn’t stopping the presses

SULPHUR, Okla. — When Oklahoma and national officials held a press conference Monday to discuss the scale of devastation following tornadoes two days earlier, Kathy John did what she always does: She showed up to report on it for the town’s weekly newspaper, the Sulphur Times-Democrat.

But before she could write her story, John had to help her staff salvage computers from the newsroom, which was at the center of the path of destruction on April 28.

“We’re gonna get a paper out. It may be a day late, but we’re gonna get a paper out,” John said from in front of the brick building built in 1926 that houses the newsroom.

Sulphur suffered Oklahoma’s worst destruction during an outreak of severe weather when a tornado plowed through downtown in the community of about 5,000 residents south of Oklahoma City. Four people were killed across the state, including a woman who was in a bar near the newspaper’s offices.

Kathy John’s husband, James John, joined the staff in 1968, after his father ran it for 27 years. Together, the pair have been covering Sulphur, the county seat, for more than 50 years.

In the 83 years their family has owned the paper, it has never missed a printing, Kathy John said. It has come close before.

There was the time about 20 years ago when an overnight freeze followed torrential rains that caused trees and power lines to snap in two. Some residents were without power for weeks, but running on a generator, the newsroom of the Sulphur Times Democrat continued to churn.

But this week has tested the paper’s staff of three.

“I’ve been trying to write a headline all day, but you just can’t put into words what happened,” James John said, looking at the paper’s layout on a computer on his kitchen table.

Their newsroom downtown is without power, so the Oklahoma Press Association delivered a wifi hotspot and other equipment to help the staff put out the paper from the John’s home a few blocks away, where they rode out the storm and thankfully took no damage.