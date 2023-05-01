Tornado strikes Virginia coast, damaging homes and leaving some without power

Multiple homes were damaged, trees were downed, and more than 2,000 utility customers were without power Sunday evening after a tornado struck the coast near Virginia Beach, Va., officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if injuries had been reported.

The vortex struck the area of Fort Story along the Virginia Beach shoreline shortly before 6 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Montefusco said.

The tornado made a distinct signature in radar and other data analyzed by the weather service, he said, but its force would not be known for hours. This usually involves having weather experts on the ground, where they can see the path of destruction.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said multiple homes were damaged, and some had gas leaks.

The city of Virginia Beach said downed trees struck at least one home and one vehicle. Utility Dominion Energy said 2,635 customers were in the dark by 8 p.m.

The area of the tornado was under a National Weather Service tornado warning at the time it struck.

The city and organizers earlier Sunday canceled the third day of the Something in the Water music festival on the beach, citing weather concerns.

"It was determined with high confidence that severe weather storm warnings tonight would impact the safety of all festival areas throughout this evening," the city said in a statement.