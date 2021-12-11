The room is pitch black but out of the darkness Kyanna Parsons' voice emerges to assure her coworkers that they will make it out of the collapsed building alive.

“Calm down, calm down. We gonna be okay,” Parsons says in a video shared to social media after the roof of the Kentucky candle factory she works at collapsed as tornadoes hit late Friday and early Saturday.

There are likely to be at least 50 deaths in Kentucky alone, officials say.

“My birthday is in couple (of) hours,” Parsons, who turned 40 on Saturday, can be heard telling colleagues in Mayfield, one of the cities hardest hit by the storm. “Y’all gotta sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me.”

"We were just trying to stay calm until they come and got us." Kyanna Parsons SAID

With strained voices, a number of coworkers begin singing the familiar tune as at least one other can be heard crying out.

Later on, Parsons shares her own fears, telling Facebook followers, “I’m so scared” as she says she hopes her children will not see the videos.

Speaking with NBC News via voice notes in the aftermath of the incident, Parsons said that when the storm hit, she and her coworkers were told to go to a storm shelter area towards the back of the candle factory.

She said everyone was “getting down, taking cover” and then suddenly, her ears started “popping.”

“Like, you know when you’re on the plane?” she said.

Then, she said, the lights went out “and then before you know it, it was like the building rocked and collapsed and we fell down.”

Kyanna Parsons, 40, tells followers on Facebook that she has made it out of a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, after the roof collapsed in a major storm.

Parsons compared the roof coming down to a “house of cards” being knocked over.

"We were just trying to stay calm until they come and got us," she said.

In a later video, Parsons is in “They got me out!”

Kentucky Governor Andy Besheart warned of “mass casualties” early Saturday.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 or 100 lost lives,” he said.

Beshear said at least four tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, leaving almost 60,000 residents without power.

Tornado warnings issued on Friday had also covered parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, outside St. Louis, “more than one” person was believed to be dead after a 100-foot portion of a wall partially collapsed at an Amazon facility, Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback told a news conference early Saturday.