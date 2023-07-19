Tornado touches down in North Carolina, ripping roofs and downing trees

A tornado touched down in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, downing trees, damaging homes and closing stretches of highway.

The twister was reported in Rocky Mount in Nash County, about 50 miles northwest of Raleigh, just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the county government tweeted.

The city of Rocky Mount said the tornado touched down in the northern part of the city and crews were responding to the damage.

The roof of the Pfizer building in Rocky Mount was ripped off in the severe winds.

"At this point there are no reports of serious injuries," the company said in a statement. "We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production."

There were reports that mobile homes and cars had also been damaged.

Tornado damage in Nash County, N.C. WRAL

The Nash County Twitter page warned residents in the Dortches community to shelter in place, stating the "area is unsafe with downed trees and power lines."

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions between exits 138 and 141 due to a downed tree, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Highway 43 from Red Oak to Dortches was also closed, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.

More than 3,600 homes and businesses were without power as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in North Carolina, according to Poweroutage.us.

State Gov. Roy Cooper said he spoke with the sheriffs of Nash and Edgecombe counties about the damage.

"State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed," he tweeted.

The Edgecombe County sheriff’s office said deputies were working in the Battleboro and Whitakers areas to clear blocked roads, warning locals to avoid those regions. Meanwhile in Nash County, emergency crews were also working to clear roads and a relief shelter was being opened at The Hartness Center at Wesleyan College.

Tornado watches remain in effect through 7 p.m. for 15 counties including Beaufort, Chowan, Camden, Northampton and Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is also in effect through 7 p.m. for several cities in Virginia including Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.