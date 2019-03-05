Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 12:03 AM GMT By Elizabeth Chuck, Jareen Imam and Tim Stelloh

A 6-year-old boy who always made his mother smile. A 10-year-old girl who was "the air" in her father's lungs.

These are among the victims of the tornadoes that cut through eastern Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people, including multiple children, authorities said on Monday. Officials warned the death toll could rise.

Carol Dean, right, cries while embraced by Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter Madilyn, as Dean sifts through the debris of the home she shared with her husband, David Wayne Dean, who died when a tornado destroyed the house in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. "He was my wedding gift," said Dean of her husband whom she married three years ago. "He was one in a million. He'd send me flowers to work just to let me know he loved me. He's send me some of the biggest strawberries in the world. I'm not going to be the same." (AP Photo/David Goldman) David Goldman / AP

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Taylor Thornton

Ten-year-old Taylor had gone camping with her best friend over the weekend and wasn’t supposed to be back until Sunday night, her mother, Ashley Thornton, told NBC News' Lester Holt.

But the group returned early. When Ashley couldn’t get a hold of the best friend’s father, her husband, David, raced to the friend’s home in Lee County, east of Montgomery.

He found the neighborhood destroyed. It was swarming with police.

Taylor Thornton GoFundMe

“I don’t know how anybody made it through that,” David told Holt.

Eventually, David was able to confirm with an officer that his daughter was among the dead. Then, authorities let him help carry Taylor from the scene.

“I got to help a little bit,” David said, wiping away tears.

David and Ashley described Taylor as a "perfect," "God-filled" little girl — someone who didn’t have a mean bone in her body and loved being a big sister to a 10-month-old brother.

"She was the air in my lungs," David said.

Armando 'A.J.' Hernandez

Armando, who went by the nickname A.J., was just six years old. His mother, Kayla Melton, declined to speak to NBC News, but she shared photos of her son, including one captioned: "Heaven got the sweetest little boy."

"I love you, A.J., thanks for making me smile when I was with you," Melton wrote.

A.J. Hernandez Courtesy of Hernandez family

A highway patrol officer was also seriously injured in the tornado, NBC affiliate WSFA reported.

The officer, Sgt. Robert Burroughs, was at home with his wife when the twister swept through the area, destroying the house, the station reported, citing the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Burroughs was being treated in the intensive care unit at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, according to the station.

“Troopers have a strong sense of camaraderie and will surround the Burroughs family at this time and offer support both short and long term,” said state police spokesman Cpl. Jess Thornton, WFSA reported.