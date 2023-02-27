Tornadoes reported in central U.S. as storms leave nearly 250,000 without power across the country

Severe weather continued to batter swaths of the United States on Monday, with nearly 250,000 utility customers waking up without power across the country from California to Michigan, while tornadoes were reported overnight in parts of the central U.S.

Parts of Oklahoma were under a string of tornado warnings into the early hours of Monday morning, with multiple tempests reported across the state. The National Weather Service in Norman said at least one tornado had been confirmed.

Power was knocked out to thousands amid the severe weather, with more than 36,000 utility customers still without power as of early Monday, according to online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

Outages were also reported for thousands of utility customers in nearby states Texas and Missouri, according to the website.

The National Weather Service warned that dry and windy surface conditions were expected to add to an elevated risk of fire weather over parts of southeastern Colorado, the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandles, eastern New Mexico and down to the Big Bend of Texas on Monday.

Snow, rain and possible tornadoes in parts of U.S.

As states in the central U.S. grapple with the aftermath of the severe weather, other parts of the country face snow, rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes this week.

"A deep mid-latitude cyclone will spread showers and thunderstorms across of the Midwest Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic today," the National Weather Service said on Monday.

The weather service's storm prediction center has issued a Slight Risk warning of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio Valley due to the risk of potentially damaging gusts "and a few tornadoes."

Meanwhile, a "swath of snow and ice are expected (to) spread across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast today while a secondary low pressure system develops and the pair of surface waves drift slowly toward the East Coast," it said.

Many without power for days in Michigan

In Michigan, thousands of residents have been without power for days following a brutal ice storm last week. As of early Monday morning, more than 130,000 utility customers were still without power, according to online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, the state’s two main utilities, have said they are working to restore power to households across the state.

"Thanks to another day of all hands on deck work, our over 2000 line crew workers have restored power to a majority of customers that had their power knocked out by a half inch of ice," Consumers Energy said in a tweet Sunday.

Mitch Wengrzynowicz sits under a blanket as his home lost power in Dearborn, Mich., on Friday. Paul Sancya / AP

California faces more snowfall

In California, which faced rare blizzard warnings last week, more than 46,000 utility customers were without power Monday morning, even as many across the state got some reprieve from the severe weather on Sunday.

The state faced a fresh system of rain and high-elevation snow through Monday, however, with intense snowfall expected in some areas this week, according to the National Weather Service said Monday.

"Mountains from southern Oregon to central California will see the greatest impacts with heavy snow rates in excess of 2 inches per hour at times and additional snowfall of 4-7 feet along the Sierra Nevada," the weather service said. "Combined with high winds, blizzard conditions and dangerous to impossible travel are expected."

Those planning to travel by road at elevations above 1,000 feet through West Coast states were urged to "be prepared for rapidly changing conditions" and to have winter driving supplies.

"Heavy snow will make it as far east as the Colorado Rockies and as far south as northern Arizona where hazardous travel conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday," the weather service said.