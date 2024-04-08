IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico on Monday.Henry Romero / Reuters
U.S. news

Solar eclipse 2024: Photos from the path of totality and elsewhere in the U.S.

Images show the Great American Eclipse, seen by tens of millions of people in parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada for the first time since 2017.

By Marlene Lenthang, Elise Wrabetz and Chelsea Stahl

Millions gathered across North America on Monday to bask in the glory of the Great American Eclipse — the moment when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. 

The path of totality measures more than 100 miles wide and will first be visible on Mexico’s Pacific coast before moving northeast through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and upwards towards New York, New Hampshire and Maine, then onto Canada.

During the cosmic spectacle, the moon’s movements will temporarily block the sun’s light, creating minutes of darkness, and will make the sun's outer atmosphere, or the corona, visible as a glowing halo.

Here are moments of the celestial activities across the country:

Image:
People use their cell phones as the sky darkens during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico.Fernando Llano / AP
Image: ECLIPSE
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano / AP
A man takes a photo of the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico.
A man takes a photo of the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico.Fernando Llano / AP
Image: People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse
People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano / AP
Image: ECLIPSE
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas.Eric Gay / AP
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
A woman puts on her glasses to see the eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico.Hector Vivas / Getty Images
Total Solar Eclipse In The US
Students line up outside of Kilroy's bar before opening ahead of a solar eclipse in Bloomington, Ind.Chet Strange / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Washington DC Experiences Partial Solar Eclipse
Barbara McLaughlin and her granddaughter test out their eclipse glasses on the National Mall in Washington.Kent Nishimura / Getty Images
A statue of George Washington is decorated with solar glasses on April 8, 2024 in Houlton, Maine, the easternmost city in the
A statue of George Washington is decorated with solar glasses in Houlton, Maine, the easternmost city in the United States in the path of the eclipse.Jasper Colt / USA Today Network via Reuters
Image:
Tawhid Rana, of Midland, Mich., hold his daughter Thia, as she views the sun through a telescope at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.Michael Conroy / AP
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Bride and groom Kylee and Michael Rice prepare to take a hot air balloon ride before a planned mass wedding of over 200 couples at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Ark.Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image: BESTPIX - Communities In The Path Of Totality Prepare For Monday's Solar Eclipse
A person photographs a dog at a NASA display during the town's celebration ahead of the solar eclipse on Sunday in Russellville, Ark.Mario Tama / Getty Images
Marlene Lenthang

Breaking News Reporter

Elise Wrabetz

Elise Wrabetz is a Senior Photo Editor for NBC News and MSNBC.

Chelsea Stahl

Chelsea Stahl is the art director for NBC News Digital