David Clarke, the controversial high-profile sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and a favorite of President Donald Trump, abruptly resigned on Thursday.

Clarke gave no reason for his resignation in a one-paragraph letter to the county clerk that was obtained by NBC News. But Mark Belling, a conservative Milwaukee radio host, reported that Clarke told him he was quitting to accept a new position that would be announced next week.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Atlanta in April. Scott Olson / Getty Images file

Clarke, one of most prominent African-American figures in law enforcement, is a frequent commentator on Fox News who was a strong supporter of Trump's presidential campaign. As recently as this week, the president tweeted an endorsement of Clarke's latest book, calling him "a great guy."

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

In a July 2016 interview on CNN, he called the Black Lives Matter movement "purveyors of hate" and said it was responsible for violence against police.

Clarke also aggressively pushed his department to partner with the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on and round up undocumented immigrants.

In May, Clarke said he had been offered a top spot at DHS — a statement that the department declined to confirm after an inquest recommended criminal charges against seven county jail staffers in the dehydration death of an inmate who went without water for seven days.

In June, DHS said Clarke wasn't a candidate. Clarke said in response that he'd withdrawn his name from consideration.

