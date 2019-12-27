Wreckage of tour helicopter carrying 7 found in Hawaii

Wreckage from a missing tour helicopter carrying seven passengers has been found, police on the Hawaiian island of Kauai said Friday afternoon.
There was no word on survivors or injuries.
"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these passengers" Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said. "Operations continue and we are doing everything we can at this time."
The wreckage was found in Kokee, near Nualolo, which is along the north coast of the island.
The U.S. Coast Guard had been searching Friday for the "overdue" tour helicopter carrying seven people, two believed to be minors, that went missing off the coast of Hawaii on Thursday night.
Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox had said in a statement Thursday that weather conditions were making the search challenging.
"We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard," he said.
Gov. David Ige late Friday morning had offered to deploy state resources for the effort.
The owner of the helicopter raised the alarm at 6:06 p.m. (11:06 p.m. ET) Thursday, according to the statement. The helicopter carrying one pilot and six passengers, which had been touring Kauai's Napali Coast, had been due back at 5:21 p.m.
Kauai is an island west of Oahu, which is where Honolulu is located.
The aircraft was equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals had been received, according to the Coast Guard.
Helicopter crews from the Coast Guard, Air Station Barbers Point, and the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron assisted in the search. The Kauai Fire Department coordinated ground searches near the shoreline, and Barking Sands Security also used all-terrain vehicles to search the coastline.
Eighty percent of Kauai is uninhabited and most of it is a state park, the guard said. The Coast Guard said Thursday that rain and clouds were keeping visibility to around 4 miles, and winds were 28 mph.