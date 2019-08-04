Breaking News Emails
A Romanian tourist died after slipping and falling at a Yosemite National Park waterfall, authorities told NBC News' affiliate KCRA in Sacramento, California.
The victim who fell 20 feet Wednesday at Bridalveil Fall was identified as Lucian Miu, 21, the station reported, citing authorities.
The accident corresponds to a Yosemite National Park statement about accidents Monday and Wednesday, in which hikers at the Bridalveil Fall viewing platform "left the established trail to scramble up the boulder field toward the base of the waterfall, bypassing signs that advise against leaving the trail."
"According to witnesses in both cases, the subjects slipped off wet boulders and took 20-foot falls near the base of Bridalveil Fall," the park service said.
Crews in helmets and special, sticky-soled shoes rescued the visitors, who were taken by helicopter to awaiting ambulances, park officials said. The park service did not specify the extent of injuries suffered by the victim in Monday's fall.
A third slip-and-fall accident took place Thursday at Lower Yosemite Fall, the park service reported.
"The subject slipped off a boulder and fell into Yosemite Creek, at one point becoming trapped underwater between several rocks," park's statement reads. "The subject was able to escape and bystanders then helped the subject out of the water."
That tourist was carried out to an awaiting ambulance, park officials said.
Citing 23 slip-and-fall incidents at Bridalveil Fall in recent years, park officials urged visitors to stay on marked trails.