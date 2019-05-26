Breaking News Emails
By Dennis Romero
A California man died Saturday after an apparent shark attack off the shores of Maui, NBC News affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.
The reported attack happened Saturday morning 60 yards offshore in Kaanapali, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
First responders rescued the 65-year-old and performed CPR, but he was "unresponsive," according to the authorities' report.
The victim's name was not immediately available.
KHNL reported that the beach in the area of the attack was closed until noon Sunday.
The man's family reported that he had gone for a swim before the apparent attack.
Authorities described the seas as calm — surf was estimated to be 1 foot — with clear water.