A California man died Saturday after an apparent shark attack off the shores of Maui, NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.
The reported attack happened Saturday morning 60 yards offshore in Kaanapali, according to the Maui County Fire and Public Safety Department.
First responders rescued the man, identified as Thomas Smiley, 65, of California, and performed CPR, but he was "unresponsive," according to the authorities' report.
NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento, California, quoted relatives as saying Smiley was an optometrist from the Sacramento suburb of Granite Bay. They said he had gone for a swim before the apparent attack.
KHNL reported that the beach in the area of the attack was closed until noon Sunday.
Authorities described the seas as calm — surf was estimated to be 1 foot — with clear water.