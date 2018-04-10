Across the country, students organized dozens of town halls Saturday under the banners of "Town Hall for Our Lives," a reference to the nationwide rally led by the Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors. They gave constituents a chance to speak with elected officials about the gun reform. Many attending blamed lax gun policies for the increase in mass shootings.

In some districts, cardboard cutouts stood in place of Republican lawmakers who turned down invitations. In others, Democratic opponents spoke directly their voters.

Great to have all our reps at Utah's student townhall today #TownHallForOurLives pic.twitter.com/kbEh27w7uG — Elizabeth Love (@lizlove000) April 7, 2018

In Janesville, Paul Ryan's Democratic challenger Randy Bryce told voters he wasn't surprised by the speaker's absence.

“If he knows his polices are so horrible in D.C., I don’t know if I’d want to come back and face you either,” Bryce told about 120 residents gathered for the town hall.

He added that as a father and a gun owner, he believes there are "commonsense things that we can do to make our kids safe."

Meanwhile, town halls were also held in San Diego, Cleveland, and Austin, Texas.

In Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren attended with Rep. Katherine Clark and state Rep. David Linsky. Lawmakers and participants at an event in Staten Island, New York, began by honoring the 17 victims of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas with a moment of silence.

Happy to join @SenWarren at student-led Town Hall on Gun Violence at Natick’s Kennedy Middle School Today pic.twitter.com/DlvKlBr3L7 — David P. Linsky (@RepDavidLinsky) April 7, 2018

Back in Parkland, Florida, Stoneman Douglas High senior Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, 17, asked lawmakers to remember that gun violence disproportionately effects minority communities on a daily basis.

"I'm here today because I need your help," she said. "We need everyone who wants safer schools to get involved and stay involved."

Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Shultz commended the Parkland students, and those across the country, for holding their elected officials accountable.

"If you doubted whether the next generation is going to be ready ... to step up and lead the way as the generations before them get a little tired — boy, did any of that doubt fade," she said to applause.