Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus dies days after chain's announced shutdown

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Charles P. Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toys R Us, has died at age 94, a week after the iconic chain he started six decades ago announced it will shut down its stores across the United States.

Toys R Us confirmed Lazarus' death in a statement Thursday.

President George H.W. Bush speaks with Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus at the chain's store in Kashihara, Japan, in , from right, on January 1992. AP file

"There have been many sad moments for Toys R Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus," the statement read.

Lazarus first opened a baby furniture store in Washington in 1948 and opened his first store dedicated only to toys in 1957.

He stepped down as chief executive in 1994.