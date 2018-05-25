Traces of opioids found in mussels in Puget Sound near Seattle

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

For the first time, researchers in Washington state have found traces of an opioid painkiller in mussels in Puget Sound, which could affect fish in the area.

Scientists from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found traces of the painkiller oxycodone and other pharmaceuticals in the tissues of native bay mussels in Puget Sound near Seattle, according to a report released this month. Traces of the drug were in amounts far lower than a normal therapeutic dose for humans.

"We found antibiotics, we found antidepressants, chemotherapy drugs, heart medications and also oxycodone," Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Jennifer Lanksbury told local NBC affiliate KING of Seattle.

As "filter feeders," mussels have been used to measure pollution levels in the waters every two years, as part of a joint program with the University of Washington's Puget Sound Institute.

This time, three of 18 sets of mussels analyzed tested positive for oxycodone, Lanksbury told the station. The areas where the mussels that tested positive for the opioid painkiller were found are highly urbanized areas not near any shellfish beds, the Puget Sound institute said. The mussels in which traces of oxycodone were found were from Seattle and Bremerton area harbors.

Approximately two-thirds of the more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2016 involved a prescription or illicit opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The abuse of opioids and overdose deaths has been called a public health crisis affecting the entire country.