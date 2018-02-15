At least one a month: Tracking school shootings since the start of 2018

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NBC News has compiled a list of shooting incidents that have resulted in injuries and/or deaths at elementary, middle and high schools since the beginning of 2018. (It does not include the many shooting incidents in which there were no casualties.) As of May 18, more than 30 people have been killed and more than 40 have been injured in these shootings.